Court documents detail arrest on Colville Reservation following deadly shooting in Keller

According to documents, one of the suspects fired at the officer three separate times as he tried to stop the suspect's car.

NESPELEM, Wash. — Court documents have revealed new details regarding the arrest of three suspects in connection with a deadly shooting in Keller, Washington that killed two people and injured a Colville Tribal Police sergeant.

According to documents, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, law enforcement responded to potential gunshots at a trailer in Keller. Upon arrival, officers found two victims who had been shot and killed. Initial reports indicated the suspects fled in a red sedan.

Documents say the sergeant responding to the scene spotted a car matching the suspect description driving away. He turned around and eventually stopped the car. That's when two females got out and sat on the ground.

Moments later, court documents say the officer noticed what looked to be the barrel of a gun sticking out of the car. That's when the suspect fired a single round toward him before speeding off.

When the officer caught up to the car a second time, it was pulled over on the side of road and the suspect fired another shot toward to the officer. The round went through the officer's windshield and hit him in the forearm.

The suspect took off again, and despite his injury, the officer began pursing the car again.

When he caught up to the car a third time, he kept his distance. The suspect was again pulled off of the side of the road when he fired another round at the officer, missing him. This time, the suspect got away.

But, court documents show that the following day, police were called to a home in Nespelem where a homeowner was holding 2-of-the-3 suspects at gunpoint.

Soon later, they were arrested. All three suspects connected to the incident have been detained. The officer who was shot is expected to recover from his injuries.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as we receive them.

