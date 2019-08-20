SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspect is at large after shooting a man in the Hillyard neighborhood of Spokane on Monday, authorities say.

Police responded to reports of gunshots at Harmon Park, located at 6000 N. Regal Street, at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

When police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers and a K-9 unit searched the neighborhood but were not able to find the suspect. Police collected multiple pieces of evidence and spoke with people in the area.

The events that led up to the shooting, and relationship between the suspect and victim, are unknown. No arrests have been made.

"Any time we've got an unknown motivation a shooter still outstanding, I certainly can't say there isn't any threat to the public," Col. Nick Briggs told KREM on Monday night.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference incident No. 2019-20157131.

Second shooting near a Hillyard park in just over a month

This is the second shooting near a Hillyard skate park in just over a month.

On July 12, one person was sent to the hospital after a shooting near the intersection of East Decatur Avenue and North Market Street. This is near a skate park in Hillyard.

At the time, authorities told KREM they did not have a suspect and everyone fled the scene before they arrived.

RELATED: One person injured in shooting near Hillyard skatepark

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information is made available.

RELATED: Spokane Valley shooting suspect was armed, intoxicated, 911 caller says

RELATED: Listen: Radio call from Spokane Valley shooting scene

RELATED: Convicted felon suspected of shooting at Spokane officer, hitting police car