SPOKANE, Wash. — Police say they have arrested a man suspected of shooting at a Spokane police officer on Monday night.

An undercover officer tried to stop a man with a felony warrant on Monday night before the suspect's vehicle and police car were involved in a crash.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jordan G. Brown, then fired numerous rounds at the officer and drove away at a high speed, police said.

Police said the officer could not pursue the suspect due to damage to his vehicle. Three bullets hit the officer's car in the front driver's side tire, driver's side door and next to the rear tire.

Police said the officer was not hurt.

After several hours, police found Brown in a vehicle at 5th and Thor Avenues. He was taken into custody during the traffic stop.

Brown will be booked into the Spokane County Jail for his warrant and a new charge of first degree assault of an officer, police said. More charges may be pending in the future.

Brown's vehicle was seized pending a search warrant for evidence, including the gun used during the assault, police said.

Police said Brown's criminal convictions include second degree theft and five misdemeanor charges, including trespassing, prescription drug possession and malicious mischief. He also has drug convictions of out of Idaho.

Spokane police, Spokane County deputies, Spokane Valley officers, a helicopter and a SWAT team assisted with the manhunt.

RELATED: Man arrested for drive-by shooting at High Bridge Park

RELATED: 17 officers needed to control large fight in downtown Spokane

RELATED: Wandermere shooting victim took purse while suspect's fiancee was passed out: Docs