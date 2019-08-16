SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — On Friday morning, a 911 caller from a business park in Spokane Valley reported a suspicious man who began actively shooting outside of a business.

Spokane Valley deputies responded within minutes to the scene of the call. On radio traffic obtained by KREM 2, the deputies can be heard as they respond to the shooter as he engages in what the Spokane Valley Police Chief Mark Werner said was a gunfight.

According to Werner, the suspect got inside his vehicle after gunfire was exchanged and crashed into a tree.

The suspect died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Listen to the radio call:

Roads remained blocked on Montgomery Avenue between Locust Road and Dartmouth Lane during the active investigation.

Several KREM reporters were at the scene on Friday morning.

Read the full report here.

RELATED: Spokane Valley shooting suspect dead after gunfight with deputies

RELATED: Freeman shooting suspect pleads not guilty, bond set at $1M