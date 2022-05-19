Spokane Valley police searching for suspect after attack at apartment complex

The victim received head injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. According to police, the victim was alert and talking.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley police are currently searching for two people following an attack that took place at an the Loma Vista apartments near East 2nd Ave. and South Havana St.

According to preliminary information from police, units responded around 6 p.m. to a reported assault. The victim was attacked by an acquaintance who reportedly showed up to collect their belongings along with another man. The two left following the assault.

Police say the victim was attacked with some kind of tool, possibly a hammer.

Paramedics responded to the apartment complex for a separate, unrelated call when the victim came out of the apartment covered in blood, according to witnesses. He received head injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. According to police, the victim was alert and talking.

Spokane Valley police are still investigating the incident and searching for the suspect.