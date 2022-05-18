Known gang member arrested in connection to North Spokane shooting

The suspect, 19-year-old Duane G. Delaney, is currently being investigated for possible involvement in other shootings in the Spokane City and Spokane County areas.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force (SRSSTF) was able to identify and arrest a shooting suspect on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The suspect, 19-year-old Duane G. Delaney, was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He's being held on $250,000 bond.

The task force's search for Delaney began on May 14 at approximately 5:20 p.m. after the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of a shooting at 2011 N. Jefferson St.

According to a press release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, a man exited a black Dodge Charger and fired his gun multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Officers found two women, who were uninjured, standing near a vehicle, which had two bullet holes. They also found shell casings in the parking lot, where the shooter was seen firing the gun.

According to the release, the two women said they were standing next to the vehicle when the suspect shot at them, believing themselves to be targets in an ongoing gang conflict.

Since it was believed the case was gang related, SRSSTF was assigned for further investigation. Through follow-up interviews and viewing surveillance from nearby businesses, investigators developed probable cause to arrest Delaney on May 17.

Delaney, a known gang member, has two previous felony convictions, which are attempting to elude law enforcement and second-degree robbery.

Due to Delaney's past criminal history, SRSSTF requested assistance from SPD's Violet Crimes Task Force and SPD SWAT. Later that evening, Delaney was safely arrested near the intersection of W. Boone Ave. and N. Belt St. after being observed driving his black Dodge Charger throughout Spokane.

Search warrants were carried out on the Charger and Delaney's home, where a gun and other evidence connected to the shooting were recovered.