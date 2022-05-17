Deputies investigating conversation turned shooting in Spokane Valley

On Tuesday, at about 2:30 a.m., Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a report of a possible shooting/robbery at an apartment complex.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning during an argument at a Spokane Valley apartment complex, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

According to a statement from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, May 17, at about 2:30 a.m. Spokane Valley deputies responded to a report of a possible shooting/robbery at an apartment complex located at 6121 E. 6th Ave.

When deputies arrived at the apartment complex, they saw a woman who opened the apartment door where the incident had occurred. Deputies detained the woman after she followed the deputies' commands. She then told deputies two men were inside the apartment and one had been shot.

According to deputies, when they went inside the apartment, they found the man. One of the men, who is believed to be the victim, had a handgun tucked into the front of his waistband. The other man, who is believed to be the suspect, was lying on the floor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his leg, with a makeshift tourniquet applied.

Deputies detained the victim, who was not seriously injured and provided medical attention to the suspect, who was later transported to the hospital for additional care.

Major Crimes Detectives were called to the scene and continue investigating.

According to the statement, preliminary information indicates the victim knew the woman and the suspect. Apparently, the suspect was at the victim’s apartment, talking when he attacked the victim. Deputies said the victim was overpowered, bound and held at gunpoint with one of his own guns that the suspect grabbed.

While the victim was later untied during the incident, he decided he needed to do something to save his life, and he dove for a different pistol in the room. As he did, the suspect began wrestling with him for control of the handgun. The victim then fired a shot that hit the suspect in the leg.

After the victim knew that the suspect was bleeding and needed to control it, he told the woman to use a piece of rope as a tourniquet until deputies arrived.

At this time, Major Crimes Detectives continue to investigate the incident. Deputies have not released the names of the men and the woman involved in the incident, and no one has been charged.

According to the statement, charges are expected as the investigation continues.