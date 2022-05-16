Spokane police detective honored in city council meeting

On Sept. 11, 2020, SPD Detective Juan Rodriguez was shot in the line of duty while chasing a violent offender who was eventually shot and killed.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Detective Juan Rodriguez was honored during tonight's city council meeting for the City of Spokane.

On Sept. 11, 2020, Rodriguez was shot in the line of duty while chasing a violent offender who was eventually shot and killed.

Rodriguez was awarded the Purple Heart and Medal of Valor back in January, the highest recognition of achievement presented by the police department.

Councilmember Jonathan Bingle expressed his excitement in honoring Rodriguez during the meeting.

"What Detective Rodriguez did was absolutely heroic," Bingle said. "It was an extreme demonstration of bravery and professionalism in some very intense circumstances."

Councilmembers went on to commend Rodriguez for his bravery, as well as the whole of the Spokane Police Department for their service to the community.

Members of SPD also spoke at the meeting, including Assistant Chief Justin Lundgren.