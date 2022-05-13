Spokane law enforcement and FBI seize

“Yesterday’s seizures took a large amount of potentially lethal narcotics off the street, along with a number of guns that appear to have been connected to the drug trade,” Waldref said. “One fentanyl-laced pill can kill, so this seizure likely saved dozens, if not hundreds, of lives in the Spokane area. When it comes to investigating cases like this, it is truly a force multiplier to have DEA, FBI, Spokane PD, and our task forces working together seamlessly to seize these poison pills, protect the community, and keep Eastern Washington safe and strong. I commend and thank everyone involved in yesterday’s operation.”