Spokane law enforcement and FBI seize

SPOKANE, Wash. — Approximately 35 pounds of methamphetamine, 50,000 fake pills believed to contain fentanyl and seven guns were seized by law enforcement as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.
According to Vanessa R. Waldref, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, this investigation was a joint effort by the Spokane DEA Task Force, Spokane Police Department Special Investigations Unit and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.
One person has been arrested and booked for obstruction of justice. That person's identity has yet to be revealed.
Waldref commended all parties involved in the joint investigation.
“Yesterday’s seizures took a large amount of potentially lethal narcotics off the street, along with a number of guns that appear to have been connected to the drug trade,” Waldref said. “One fentanyl-laced pill can kill, so this seizure likely saved dozens, if not hundreds, of lives in the Spokane area. When it comes to investigating cases like this, it is truly a force multiplier to have DEA, FBI, Spokane PD, and our task forces working together seamlessly to seize these poison pills, protect the community, and keep Eastern Washington safe and strong. I commend and thank everyone involved in yesterday’s operation.”