Body of missing Moses Lake woman found

Our lives have been a living nightmare since Yanira disappeared, but today we received the news we had been praying for. Yanira has been found and is coming home. Life will never be the same and we don’t know how we will move on without her especially her kids, but we find comfort knowing that she is resting and God will walk us through the painful days ahead. Yanira my sweet sister rest easy and know that we will take care of your babies. We will hold you in our hearts until we can hold you in our arms again. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the entire community, family, friends, and news media, for the support during these last two months. A special thank you to the entire Moses Lake Police Department for never giving up and keeping their promise to not rest until Yanira was home.