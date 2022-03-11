Missing man from Spokane found dead in river

Emergency workers pulled the body of missing man Steven Annis out of the Spokane River on Sunday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A West Central Spokane man missing since early January has been found dead.

Emergency crews pulled the body of Steven Annis out of the Spokane River on Sunday, March 6. The Spokane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identification but did not release a cause of death.

Annis, 40, was reported missing between Jan. 8 and the early morning hours of Jan. 9, 2022, when he failed to show up for work. People close to Annis thought this to be out of character, as he is known to never miss work.

At the time of his disappearance, Police were concerned about Annis, saying he suffered from a mental health condition that required medication, and he did not have it with him.