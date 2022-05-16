Long standoff with wanted suspect in Spokane Valley ends with arrest

Antonio M. Davis, 29, currently faces two charges of residential burglary, two counts of violation of a court order and one count of fourth-degree assault.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After a four-hour stand off, Spokane Valley Deputies were able to arrest a suspect wanted on several felony and misdemeanor charges.

29-year-old Antonio M. Davis, an admitted gang member, was considered armed and dangerous. He has now been transported and booked into Spokane County Jail for his warrants, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release, on May 15, 2022 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Spokane Valley deputies responded to an apartment complex at 6231 East 4th Ave. for the report of a possible wanted suspect who was armed and dangerous.

Davis had been armed during earlier law enforcement contacts and was previously wanted in 2017 oy of Nevada for possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, deputies found Davis standing in the parking lot next to a vehicle. Despite being told that he was under arrest, Davis fled on foot. After running into an apartment and slamming the door behind him, deputies established a perimeter and continued to advise Davis to come out and surrender peacefully.

After some unsuccessful attempts, a search warrant was obtained. Due to Davis' violent history, a SWAT team, Rescue Task Force, Negotiators, EDU, SRASU and K9 Units members were called in to assist.

Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force members also responded as part of their continued investigations into local shootings.

Residents in neighboring apartments were asked to evacuate to safety. Davis still refused to surrender at this point.

A second search warrant was then obtained with additional information hinting that Davis may have had weapons inside the apartment.

After several hours, the door to the apartment was breached. Law enforcement discovered around 7:50 p.m. that Davis had made his way to the roof of the complex, apparently accessing the attic.

Davis was eventually coaxed into surrendering, as SWAT and RTF members used a ladder to get him off the roof. He was successfully taken into custody around 8:30 p.m.

The Safe Streets Task Force searched the apartment, finding a loaded handgun with an extended magazine. The force is investigating the multiple shootings that have occurred in the area and is determining if Davis or the weapon was involved.