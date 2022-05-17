Mayor Woodward and Michael Cathcart unveil proposal for new police precinct at East Central Library

The idea is to increase the police presence in a part of town that's seen an increase in crime while providing onsite services for those in mental health crisis.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Today, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and City Council Member Michael Cathcart unveiled a new proposal to use the former East Central Library building as precinct for police and behavior health services.

The idea is to increase the police presence in a part of town that's seen an increase in crime while providing on-site services for those in mental health crisis.

Several community groups say they're on board with the proposal.

But, others, including a city council member, say they've been left out of the process.

"We're excited to be in the east central neighborhood today to talk about a proposal to reuse the building behind me that has been a very welcoming community asset," Mayor Woodward said.

Mayor Nadine Woodward made the announcement at a press conference this morning alongside Council Member Michael Cathcart and Police Chief Craig Meidl.

The idea: use the former East Central Library, a 6,000 square foot building as a new police precinct that would also house onsite mental health services.

"The time is now to rise to the occasion as my constituents and neighboring residents are demanding my investing in and co-locating a fully staffed police precinct and behavioral health provider in this facility," Cathcart said.

Council Member Cathcart says the resources are needed to handle an increase in crime in the district, which he linked to the growing homeless camp off I-90 and Freya.

"East Central has especially struggled since the camp protest moved into the middle of the neighborhood," Cathcart said.

The idea has the support from the MLK Center, the East Central Neighborhood Council and the East Sprague Business Association.

But, other stakeholders, including Council Member Betsy Wilkerson, say the city never included them in the plan.

She says she wants police in the neighborhood, but says all voices need to be heard.

"We want them here," Wilkerson said. "We want to be good community partners. But, if you all do not allow us to have a voice in this process, it is about us without us and that will be unacceptable."