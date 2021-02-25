Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Spokane Valley shooting

The suspect or suspects are still at large on Wednesday evening, but police don't believe there is currently a threat to the community.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A shooting on East 7th Avenue in Spokane Valley has left one man with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday night, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting in the 11300 block of East 7th Avenue about 6 p.m. on Wednesday night and found a male with gunshot wounds, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory. The man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, he said.

The suspect or suspects left the scene before deputies arrived and have not been identified, Gregory said, but police don't believe the shooting was random or that the community is in danger at this time.