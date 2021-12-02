Suspect in 2019 Spokane shooting arrested after vehicle he's in rams police car

Police said they originally had probable cause to arrest 35-year-old Ryan Lovitt in connection with a shooting that happened on December 26, 2019.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a suspect in a 2019 shooting after the car he was in rammed a police car on Thursday night while allegedly attempting to evade a traffic stop.

According to police, officers had probable cause to arrest 35-year-old Ryan Lovitt for a shooting that happened in east Spokane on December 26, 2019. On Thursday night, officers attempted to stop a vehicle at a gas station at Elgin Street and Francis Avenue driven by 33-year-old Sarah Beach in which Lovitt was a passenger, Spokane Police Corporal Ronald Van Tassel said.

Officers said Beach put the car in reverse before ramming a police car and fleeing the scene westbound on Francis Avenue, according to Van Tassel. Police were able to stop the car a few blocks later and both Beach and Lovitt were arrested, Van Tassel said.