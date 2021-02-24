Two adults, one teen arrested after alleged burglary and drive by shooting in north Spokane

Two 18-year-olds and one 17-year-old were arrested after a man called the police alleging armed subjects broke into his house at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two 18-year-olds and one 17-year-old have been arrested after an alleged burglary and drive by shooting in North Spokane Wednesday morning, according to Spokane police Ofc. John O'Brien.

Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning a caller reported he had been the victim of a burglary after armed suspects broke into his house on the 600 block of East Rich Avenue, O'Brien said. The victim stated he then chased the suspects in his car, who shot at him as he followed. The victim was not injured by the shot.

The victim followed the Chevy Impala to the parking lot of Shadle High School where the suspects fled from the car on foot. Several callers reported hearing a gunshot and seeing an armed person run from the vehicle.

Spokane police responded to the parking lot and set up a perimeter several blocks around the high school. An officer located a semi-automatic rifle on the ground in front of the Impala, O'Brien said.

A K9 officer and his partner began to track the suspects' scent from the location, where they found two of the suspects, one of whom was identified as 18-year-old Bahaulddin J. Alnajati. The other suspect is a 17-year-old male. Both were taken into custody.

Officers recovered a.45 caliber handgun near where the suspects were hiding. The gun was previously reported stolen out of Missoula, Montana.

A third suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Travis S. Funderburg, returned to the scene with his parents and admitted to being the driver of the Impala.

Officers booked Funderburg and Alnajati into the Spokane County Jail for burglary in the first degree, drive by shooting, assault in the first degree, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.