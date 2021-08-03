Deputy shoots, injures property owner who reported theft in Chattaroy

Initial information indicated that the property owner, who was armed, returned to the location to make sure it was safe from future thefts, authorities said.

CHATTAROY, Wash. — A man is in the hospital after a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy shot him at his property in Chattaroy on Sunday night.

The deputy was conducting a prowl check at the request of the property owner involved in the shooting, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory. The property owners had requested the prowl check after reporting the theft of a winch, tools and other items from the location.

Gregory said the theft was estimated to have occurred sometime after 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 6 and the morning of Sunday, March 7. The victim also explained that additional items were pulled from under tarps and set aside, leading them to believe that one or more suspects planned to return to steal more property.

A deputy arrived at the property at about 7:11 p.m. on Sunday and reported that shots were fired about three minutes later.

Initial information indicated that the property owner, who was armed, returned to the location to make sure it was safe from future burglaries or thefts. The deputy who conducted the prowl check and the sheriff's office were unaware that the property owner, who does not live at the location, was returning, Gregory said.

The property owner, who was armed, confronted the deputy and he replied, according to Gregory. Shortly after, the deputy reported shots had been fired.

Gregory said the deputy provided emergency medical aid for a gunshot wound until medical personnel arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital for additional treatment. No one else was injured during the incident, Gregory said.

As per standard protocol, the deputy who fired his weapon was placed on administrative leave, Gregory said.