'He won't get to live out his dreams': Family of teen shot and killed at Spokane Valley party wants answers

The Mead community is mourning the loss of 16-year-old Owar Opiew, who was shot and killed at a party over the weekend.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A brother to seven who was a high school athlete and future designer was shot at a Spokane Valley party around midnight on Saturday.

Owar Opiew died at 16 years old. The Mead High School sophomore lost his life while celebrating the birth of two others. The homeowner said she held a party for her twins' 16th birthday with their friends.

Deputies responded to multiple calls of gunshots in the 900 block of South Beige Road, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory. They found a crowd of people standing around Opiew, who was lying on the ground in front of the house, Gregory said.

"I was just shocked, I couldn't believe it was my brother," his older brother, Orom Opiew, told KREM 2. "I never thought this could happen to my family."

Orom and Owar were close from birth, shooting hoops outside until the sun went down, going to the other's sporting events or just supporting each other's goals.

"I'm the older brother, I wanted to lead them, protect them," he added. "I should have done something but there was nothing I could do."

Deputies attempted to provide life-saving aid to the teen until Spokane Valley Fire and AMR arrived and took over medical care. However, the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Orom found out about his brother's passing via text, as he was almost 3 hours away at college.

"I just broke down. It was like taken by full storm," he said. "People say cherish your loved ones and tell them we love them every day, but you don't expect this."

Major Crimes detectives were called to the scene to conduct an investigation. They were at the scene throughout the night collecting evidence, Gregory said. Partygoers did not want to speak to them, and they have very little information on the crime, he added.

Initial information indicated the shooting was gang-related. However, investigators said there is limited information about potential suspects.

Orom denies this claim of gang violence. No matter what, no one deserves to be shot, he said.

"He was friendly with anyone and everyone, like that side of it doesn't portray who he is as a person," Orom added. "He's always going to be loved and give love, that's who he is."

Sixteen-years-old with his whole life ahead of him and no leads in the investigation has left Orom wondering.

"He won't get to live out his dreams," he said. "He was really bright and artistic, he wanted to work with clothes."

Orom said holding the people responsible for his death accountable will help his family heal because Owar deserves it.

"You'll feel loved right away, doesn't matter who you are, he was there for you," he said about his brother's character. "If you had nothing to wear, he’d give you the shirt off his back because that's who he was."

A GoFundMe campaign is in place to help the Opiew family with funds for his funeral expenses.

Major Crimes detectives are asking for help from anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about what happened leading up to the shooting, Gregory said.

Detectives are also asking anyone who lives around the 900 block of S. Beige Road to turn over any relevant home security footage and report any suspicious vehicles or activity between 11 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 1 a.m. on Feb. 7.

Tips and information should be reported to crime check at 509-456-2233, reference case number #10015890.