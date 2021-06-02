Spokane police searching for stabbing suspect after one man suffers life threatening injuries

Spokane police don't believe the men knew each other before the stabbing, but an argument may have taken place beforehand.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the Garland District Friday afternoon, according to Spokane police.

Spokane police initially responded to multiple calls about two men fighting in the 1000 block of West Garland Avenue around 1 p.m. on Friday.

Spokane police arrived on scene and found one man had been stabbed multiple times and was bleeding profusely, according to Spokane Police Corporal Nick Briggs. Spokane police were able to apply a tourniquet to slow the blood loss.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries, Briggs said.

After speaking with witnesses at the scene, Spokane police had probable cause to arrest 47-year-old Otis C. Shaw for 1st degree assault. Information gathered over the course of the investigation led police to believe Shaw may have been at an apartment on the 800 block of west Cora Ave.

Spokane police called in SWAT to serve the warrant at the apartment due to the violent nature of the crime, but Shaw wasn't found in the unit.

It doesn't appear that Shaw and the victim knew each other, Briggs said. However, there was an argument before the victim was stabbed. What exactly led up to the stabbing is still being investigated.