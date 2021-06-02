Man shoots, kills ex-son-in-law in Lewiston Rosauers parking lot

Police believe the man was upset over a custody issue involving his daughter and her ex-husband.

LEWISTON, Idaho — A man is being charged with first degree murder after shooting and killing his ex-son-in-law in a Rosauers parking lot in Lewiston on Friday evening, according to Lewiston police.

Police responded to a call about a shooting in the Roasauers parking lot at 332 Thain Road around 6 p.m. Friday evening, according to a release from the Lewiston Police Department. A woman reported her brother had been shot.

Officers arrived on scene and detained the suspect within minutes, police said.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old John Allen Mast. He was taken to Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center here he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect, 67-year-old James Robert Brashear, was arrested and booked into Nez Perce County Jail for first degree murder. The initial investigation showed Brashear was upset over some custody issues between his daughter and Mast, his daughter's ex-husband.