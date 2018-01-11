SPOKANE, Wash. — In the past 11 days, Spokane Police have responded to six stabbings in the Spokane area.

Oct. 30: Three stabbings, one suspect

Suspect: Joseph Murray

Spokane police believe that Joseph Murray is responsible for three stabbings that took place within an hour of each other in downtown Spokane. He is suspected of stabbing a man and a woman near the Convention Center and then one hour later, stabbing a man in front of the Union Gospel Mission on East Trent Avenue.

Victims:

Michael J. Reum Hallock was taken to the hospital with a collapsed lung.

Makayla L. Goozmer was stabbed in the left arm.

Goozmer said she had been walking near the Spokane Convention Center at 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. when she and Hallock were attacked by a man neither of them knew.

Jimmy E. Bailey suffered life-threatening injuries.

About an hour after Goozmer and Hallock were attacked, Bailey was stabbed by Murray on Trent Avenue near the Union Gospel Mission in east central Spokane. The suspect fled the scene on a white Toyota 4-Runner with a Utah license plate. Law enforcement were able to find the car and trace it back to Murray.

Bond: $10,000

Held at: Spokane County Jail

Oct. 28: Man critically injured in third stabbing in downtown Spokane

Suspect: Not named

Spokane Police responded to a call about a stabbing near downtown Spokane on Sunday, Oct. 28. The attack happened on the 1600 block of E. Sprague Avenue. The caller was an off-duty firefighter from Western Washington who started life-saving measures before calling 911.

Victim: Not named. He was taken to the hospital in critical conditions. Law enforcement said the victim is stable and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Oct. 23: Fatal stabbing at downtown Spokane 7-Eleven

Suspects:

Andre Conway, 29, charged with first-degree murder.

Alexander M. Maravilla, 32, charged with second-degree murder.

A man is dead and two suspects are in jail after a stabbing on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at a downtown Spokane 7-Eleven located at 2nd Avenue and Division Street. The stabbing happened around 2:30 a.m. Officers were in the area on an unrelated call and became aware of a large group gathering in the 7-Eleven parking lot. The victim and the suspects were arguing over $20 when Conway attacked the victim with a machete, according to court documents. SPD officers performed CPR and requested medics, but the victim died at the scene, according to the police department.

Victim: Lance Ogle

Held at: Spokane county Jail

Oct. 21: Man stabbed early Sunday morning

Suspect: Not named

A man was stabbed near the intersection of Sprague Avenue and Washington Street. He was taken to a nearby hospital and expected to survive. Spokane Police found an adult male suffering from stab wounds in a parking lot on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Victim: Not named. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

