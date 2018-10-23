SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is dead and two suspects are in jail after a stabbing on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at a downtown Spokane 7-Eleven located at 2nd Avenue and Division Street.

Andre Conway, 29, was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for first-degree murder. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

On the morning of Oct. 26, officers also arrested 32-year-old Alexander M. Maravilla for second degree murder. His first court appearance was on the afternoon of Oct. 29.

Major Crimes Detectives continuing to follow up on the homicide on October 23rd, 2018, developed probable cause to arrest Maravilla for murder. On October 26th, 2018 around 4:30am, patrol officers located Maravilla in the area of 4600 N. Hamilton Street. Maravilla was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Murder 2nd Degree. Maravilla’s first appearance in court will be today, October 29th, 2018 at 1:30pm.

The stabbing happened around 2:30 a.m. Officers were in the area on an unrelated call and became aware of a large group gathering in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven for a possible fight, according to a press release from Spokane police.

Officers said they were on scene within minutes to find the group had broken up and a man appeared to have been stabbed. Spokane police officers performed CPR and requested medics but, the man died at the scene, the police department said.

Major Crimes Detectives interviewed witnesses and area surveillance video was collected to identify a suspect. They were later able to locate Conway after they determined he was a suspect, officials said.

This is the third stabbing in downtown Spokane this week.

On Oct. 21, a man was stabbed near the intersection of Sprague Avenue and Washington Street. He was taken to a nearby hospital and expected to survive. Police have not named a suspect in that stabbing.

#BREAKING: A man is dead this morning after a stabbing at the 7/11 in downtown Spokane. The suspect believed to be male is on the loose but it’s unclear how many people were involved at this time. pic.twitter.com/XolumJHyWA — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) October 23, 2018

Police don’t believe the public is in any danger at this time. The stabbing occurred somewhere around 2:30 this morning. — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) October 23, 2018

