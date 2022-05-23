North Spokane shooting may have stemmed from ongoing gang conflict

Duane Delaney, 19, now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and assault.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Witness statements and high-quality security video helped Spokane police identify and arrest the suspect of a gang-related shooting in North Spokane last week.

Duane Delaney, 19, now faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and assault.

According to Spokane County Court documents, Spokane Police responded to reports of a shooting on Saturday, May 14 near West Jefferson Street and Northwest Boulevard around 5:20 p.m.

Court documents say two female victims were standing next to a parked car when the suspect shot at them from across the street.

They ducked for cover and avoided injury.

The women told investigators they recognized the suspect as Delaney. One of the victims believed she was the target. That's because she is involved in a manslaughter case with a man believe to be Delaney's cousin.

That case happened at the same home on Jefferson Street in December 2020. The woman involved in the case was accused of accidentally shooting Dante Frazier during a house party. Investigators said he was a Swavii gang member and possibly related to Delaney, who police confirm is also a member the gang.

Since Frazier's death, detectives knew about threats from the Swavii gang toward the woman who allegedly shot him. Investigators believe the gang sought revenge for Frazier's death. This is what they suspect to be Delaney's motive for the shooting last week.

Court documents say investigators collected high quality security video in the area, which helped them identify Delaney as the suspect.

It was still daylight when the shooting suspect fired several rounds at two women who were standing outside a home across the street. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/ZH8SCloYXG — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) May 24, 2022

One angle appears to show Delaney pulling out his pistol and firing several rounds in a parking lot across the street from the home where the two women were standing. Another angle shows Delaney allegedly driving away from the area in a black Dodge Charger parked nearby.

Records show Delaney has two prior felony convictions for robbery and attempt to elude. Since these are felony convictions, Delaney is not allowed to have a gun.