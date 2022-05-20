SCSO investigating shooting in North Spokane

One man was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries but is currently stable.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is investigating a shooting that occurred at a North Spokane apartment complex early Friday morning. SCSO said one man was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries but is currently stable.

SCSO deputies responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex near North Howard Street at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Friday. Callers told dispatch that they heard multiple gunshots and saw a man armed with a gun walking to and leaving in a vehicle.

Deputies arrived and spoke with people at the apartment complex, but said none of the people they spoke with initially were involved in the incident. They also found a handgun, blood and other evidence on the south side of the apartment building.

A few minutes after securing the scene, deputies were told that a man was brought to Holy Family Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. His injuries were reported as potentially life-threatening but appeared to have stabilized. Deputies and Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers responded to the hospital.

SCSO said preliminary information shows that the shooting was potentially a result of a disagreement over property or money. Investigators said they believe they have identified the suspect, but he has not been located at this time.

Deputies also believe this was not a random incident.

Major Crimes Detectives are currently investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference #10061793.