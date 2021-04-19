Post Falls police, FBI search for bank robbery suspect

Post Falls police said they were called to a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank on East Polston Avenue at 1:50 p.m.

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Fall Police Department and the FBI are searching a suspect who robbed a bank Monday afternoon.

In a press release, Post Falls police said they were called to a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank on East Polston Avenue at 1:50 p.m. Police did not offer any other details into the robbery or if the suspect was armed.

Police released photos of two people they would like to question.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-20s to mid-30s, 5’08” tall, weights about 140 pounds, with short brown hair, wearing a dark colored hoodie, dark colored sweatpants and a red and white bandana as a face mask.

If you can identify the people in the photographs, you’re asked to call the Post Falls Police Department at 208-773-3517.