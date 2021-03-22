Spokane Valley shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man and a woman have been detained for questioning in regards to the shooting.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man sustained life-threatening injuries and two people have been detained after a shooting in Spokane Valley Sunday afternoon.

According to Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory, reports of a shooting were made at about 2:40 p.m. on Sunday afternoon near North Pines Road and East Sprague Avenue. Deputies found a man who had been shot and was bleeding from his chest in the parking lot of a Walgreens at the intersection, and callers reported that an older white sedan had fled the scene.

Deputies provided aid and asked witnesses for descriptions of the suspect vehicle that was then shared with local law enforcement agencies, according to Gregory. Shortly after, a Spokane police officer stopped a car matching the descriptions near East 5th Avenue and South Thor Street and detained a man and a woman inside the vehicle, Gregory said. The two were taken to the Public Safety Building to be questioned, he added.

The car was seized pending a search warrant, and initial reports have indicated that the man and woman in the car allegedly contact the victim in the Walgreens parking lot, according to Gregory. After a discussion reportedly escalated, the victim then allegedly reached into the vehicle and a struggle began, Gregory said.

The car then allegedly backed up with the victim hanging out a window, and when it stopped the victim fell to the ground with a gunshot wound as the car fled, according to Gregory. The victim declined to answer questions asked by deputies, he added.