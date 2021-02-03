Spokane Valley deputies searching for man suspected in armed robbery, shooting

The man allegedly shot another man in the parking lot of a Spokane Valley restaurant, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley detectives are searching for a man suspected of shooting another man during an armed robbery in the parking lot of a restaurant on Saturday night.

A caller reported at about 8:20 p.m. on Saturday night that two men were fighting in the parking lot of Black Angus in Spokane Valley, which ended with one man being shot and suffering life-threatening injuries, according to Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory. The suspect then allegedly used the victim's vehicle to flee the scene, Gregory said.

A deputy responding to the scene saw a vehicle similar to the victim's traveling west on Mirabeau Parkway toward Pines Road, according to Gregory. When the deputy turned to approach the suspect vehicle, the driver accelerated and started driving at a high rate of speed, crossing into oncoming lanes while traveling east on Trent, Gregory said.

The deputy continued to pursue the vehicle until it went out of sight after turning north from Burnett to Forkner Road, according to Gregory. Other deputies, as well as units from the Washington State Patrol, Spokane Police Department, Liberty Lake Police Department and Spokane Regional Air Support's Air 1, continued to search but couldn't find the suspect., Gregory said.

The fight is believed to have started when the suspect initially tried to steal the victim's 2014 Subaru Impreza, which was located on Monday on East Wellesley Avenue, Gregory said.

The victim is in stable condition and is still hospitalized, according to Gregory. Detectives ask anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect to call Major Crimes Detective Mike Drapeau at 509-477-6921.