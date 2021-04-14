Man injured in possible robbery turned shooting in West Spokane

Officers located the victim and he was transported to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to O’Brien.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in West Spokane Wednesday evening.

Spokane Police Officer John O’Brien said a shooting was reported around 4 p.m. in the area of 2800 West Elliott Drive.

Preliminary information indicates the incident was reported as a robbery turned shooting, O’Brien said.

Spokane police have searched the immediate area for a suspect and so far, a suspect has not been located, O’Brien said. Investigators will continue to follow up on leads throughout the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.