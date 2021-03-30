One minor dead after overnight shooting near Spokane Valley apartment complex

The Spokane Valley Sheriff's department said they are looking for multiple suspects. No arrests have been made.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A juvenile was been shot and killed late Monday night in Spokane Valley.

Residents at Village Apartments in Spokane Valley heard multiple gunshots Monday night around 10:50 p.m.

According to police, some residents went toward the sounds of the gunshots and found a young male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Major crimes was called to the scene and is currently investigating multiple people of interest, according to the Spokane Valley sheriff's department.

Police say they believe it was a part of an ongoing dispute between several people, including the victim.

Spokane Valley Police say they gave aid to the victim but was pronounced dead around 11 p.m.

Police say it's unknown if anyone involved in the shooting lives in the apartment complex.