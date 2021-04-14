Crime Stoppers offer reward for information about fatal shooting of 16-year-old Owar Opiew at birthday party in Spokane Valley

Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information to call the Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS or to visit www.p3tips.com.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information following the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Owar Opiew at a birthday party in Spokane Valley.

Owar was a sophomore at Mead High School when his life was tragically cut short on Feb. 6, 2021.

According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, they did not get much information from party attendees and witnesses at the scene. However, from the information gathered, they do not believe the shooting was a random incident.

According to police, deputies responded to multiple calls of gunshots in the 900 block of South Beige Road on Saturday, Feb. 6. When officers got there, they found Opiew lying on the ground. They then attempted to provide life-saving aid to the teen until Spokane Valley Fire and AMR arrived and took over medical care. However, the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for anyone who directly contacts them with information that leads to an arrest. They urge anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-222-TIPS or to visit www.p3tips.com.

Neighbors in or anyone around the 900 block of S. Beige rd. are urged to look at home footage and report any suspicious activity from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the night of the incident.

They will not provide a reward for information that comes from any source other than a call to the program or submission to their website.