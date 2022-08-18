x
Crime

Police searching for suspect after stabbing at house on 37th Street in Spokane

According to police, one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Credit: Roger Hatcher

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local police are currently looking for a suspect in a stabbing that occurred at a house on 37th Street in Spokane.

According to police, one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is currently not in custody, but officers do know who it is and are actively searching for them.

37th Street and Freya to past Cuba were closed due to the incident, but have since reopened.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

