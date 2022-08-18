Man pointed gun at restaurant workers, fired at parkgoers, Spokane Police say

Spokane police are looking for a man who fired a gun, then hit a woman, according to witnesses, in two separate incidents in downtown Riverfront Park.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is looking for a man accused of brandishing a firearm at a group of employees at a downtown Spokane restaurant and firing a round at a group at Riverfront Park moments later.

According to the press release, deputies responded to a call on Wednesday before 7 p.m. at the 800 block of Third Ave. for a possible robbery. When officers arrived at the location, they learned from witnesses that employees of a restaurant nearby had been dealing with some customers who became unruly.

Witnesses told officers that employees went to the parking lot to ask the group to leave the area. One of the people in the group then pointed a gun at the employees and threatened them. The group left, and employees called 911.

Minutes later, SPD responded to a call of a shot fired near Riverfront Park on the 500 block of N. Howard. Witnesses told officers that two cars, one driven by a woman and the other by a man, drove up and pulled up alongside a curb.

The man fired a round toward witnesses sitting in Riverfront Park, who tried to stop the fight after they told the man and woman they would be calling the police. The witnesses told deputies the man and woman began arguing, and then the man hit the woman. Nobody was injured, and the man left the scene.

SPD's initial investigation found the two incidents were related and that the man and woman arguing near Riverfront Park were also at the business on the 800 block of Third Ave before the second incident.

After talking with witnesses, the SPD determined the suspect may be located at an apartment on the 600 block of S. Cannon Street. Officers and a K9 searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

SPD is asking anyone with information to call Crime Check at (509)-456-2233 reference No. 2022-20144310.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

