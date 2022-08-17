Spokane police arrest knife-wielding suspect who attacked victim downtown

52-year-old Ernest Ripoli was booked into the Spokane County Jail for first and fourth degree assault, among other charges.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested 52-year-old Ernest Ripoli on Tuesday, Aug. 16 after he reportedly attacked a resident with a knife.

Ripoli has been booked into the Spokane County Jail for first and fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, possessing a dangerous weapon and obstructing law enforcement.

According to police, the incident occurred on Aug. 16 just before 3 p.m. near Sprague Avenue and Wall Street in downtown Spokane. Officers located a man suffering from non-life threatening injuries and learned he had been struck multiple times before the suspect wielded a knife and cut the victim.

After the suspect fled the scene, a Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) located him two minutes after being dispatched, according to police. Once he was confronted, the suspect brandished his knife, threatening officers. A taser was used and Ripoli was taken into custody without further incident.

In the meantime, an SPD officer was involved in a collision while responding to the incident. No injuries were reported, police say.

