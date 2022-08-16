Mother and daughter arrested in ongoing murder investigation in Lewiston

81-year-old Kay Morrison and her daughter and 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison for the murder of Kenneth Morrison. Kenneth was Kimberly's father and Kay's ex-husband.

LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston police have arrested 81-year-old Kay Morrison and her daughter, 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison for the murder of Kenneth Morrison.

According to police, Kenneth was Kimberly's father and Kay's ex-husband.

Police say the arrest took place following a search warrant of the Morrison's home on Harvest Road in Lewiston during the early morning hours of Aug. 16, 2022.

Detectives investigated Kimberly and Kay after Kenneth was reported missing back in March. Police say the investigation uncovered that Kenneth had not been seen since January, 2022.

After an interview, detectives took Kimberly and Kay into custody for Kenneth's murder on January 6, 2022. According to police, an FBI Evidence Recovery Team, Idaho State Police detectives and the Quad Cities Drug Task Force assisted in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to call lead detective Joe Stormes at the Lewiston Police Department (208) 746-0171.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.