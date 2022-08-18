Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives searching for unknown suspect in knife attack

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect is described as a white man, approximately 30 years old, 5'08'' and 180 pounds.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: The following story contains security footage of a knife attack. Viewer discretion is advised.

Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives are currently investigating a violent attack that took place on Sprague Ave. According to police, an unknown suspect slashed and tried to stab a victim for unknown reasons.

The incident took place on Aug. 16, 2022 around 1:10 a.m. A man called 911 to report that he had just been attacked by an unknown suspect. During the attack, the victim fought back, but received a deep cut in his hand as a result.

The victim told police that he did not recognize the attacker and had no idea why he was attacked to begin with. Deputies learned the victim had just started a new job and went for a walk to stay awake as he prepared to work nights.

While walking west on the south side of E. Sprague, the victim noticed the suspect walking on the north side. Then, according to police, the suspect ran across and set himself directly behind the victim. Armed, the suspect began trying to stab the victim with a large knife.

The victim raised his hand, trying to defend himself from the attack. As a result, he received a deep cut in the middle of his right hand.

The victim reportedly told the suspect, "I don't have anything." The suspect replied, "I'll come back for you later."

After arriving on scene, deputies applied a tourniquet to the victim's wound and worked to control his bleeding. Spokane Valley Fire soon arrived and took over medical care. After receiving treatment at the hospital, the victim's wounds were determined to be severe, but non-life threatening.

Deputies established a perimeter soon after, requesting K9 assistance to locate the suspect. A ground search led investigators to Manorvale Apartments. However, the suspect was not located.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the suspect is described as a white man, approximately 30 years old, 5'08'' and 180 pounds. The suspect was also described to have short facial hair that appeared light brown or strawberry blonde, matching his eyebrows. The victim noted that the suspect also had what appeared to be legs from a pair of jeans wrapped from his wrists to his elbows on both arms.

The sheriff's office is treating the incident as an unprovoked and random attack. Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to call Detective Jason Hunt at (509) 477-3106, reference #10107074.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.