Man shot near Sullivan Park in Spokane Valley, 3 people detained

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One person was injured Thursday evening in a shooting in Spokane Valley, according to Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Mark Gregory.

It happened near Sullivan Park in the 1900 block of North Sullivan Road around 3:30 p.m.

In a press release, Gregory said initial information indicates that an argument involving five people escalated and a man was shot. The victim has possible life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, Gregory said.

Three people involved fled the scene in a car and were located by deputies near Sullivan Road and East Sprague Avenue, according to Gregory. He said one adult and two juveniles in the car were detained pending further investigation. A woman involved remained at the scene.

He said there is no outstanding threat to the public as it appears those involved all knew each other.