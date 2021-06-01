Police shoot, kill homicide suspect in North Spokane

The man was suspected in a homicide that happened on Dec. 27.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police shot and killed a man near the intersection of Queen and Maple streets on Tuesday night who was suspected in a homicide that happened on Dec. 27.

According to Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl, officers had an arrest warrant and attempted to pull over the man shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The suspect started driving south on North Ash Street and began to pick up speed when officers decided to stop him, according to Meidl.

The man's vehicle was "immobilized" but the suspect remained in it, Meidl said, at which time officers told him to step out. Police had been told that the man was armed and had said he would shoot at officers if they tried to arrest him because he didn't want to go to prison.

"After several minutes, the subject stepped out of the vehicle and fired a round at officers. He fired at least one rounds and there may have been multiple round," Meidl said.

Multiple officers returned fire and hit the suspect multiple times, according to Meidl, who also said officers attempt to provide first aid, but the suspect didn't survive his injuries.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to Meidl.