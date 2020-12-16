Lori Vallow files motion to disqualify prosecutor after he allegedly intimidates her sister

Vallow and her defense team claim that Wood's conduct violated her rights to a free and fair trial.

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow, the Idaho mother of deceased Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow who were found buried on her husband's property in Eastern Idaho, filed a motion to disqualify the prosecuting attorney and to extend the time the defense has to review newly acquired evidence.

According to court documents, Vallow's attorney Mark Means claims that special counsel Robert Wood of trying to coerce, coach and/or intimidate Vallow's biological sister, Summer Shiflet, during a phone call back in October. Means also claims that Wood talked to another witness, Zulema Pastenes, at about the same time about the state's position on the case.

"This misconduct further supports Defendant's motion to extend time to dismiss to allow the Defense to amend its motion and present the newly acquired additional evidence, that was not included in any of the State's discovery responses, including but limited to the most recent discovery responses provided the Defense," Means wrote.

Vallow and her defense team claim that Wood's conduct violated her rights to a free and fair trial, he violated the Idaho Rules of Professional Conduct and the ABA rules, and he is now a material witness to the case, among other allegations.

The motion, if granted by a judge, would disqualify Wood as the prosecutor, make him a material witness, allow subpoenas for audio copies of the phonecalls, waive all fees and costs for filing the motion, and submit the audio recording as evidence.

The motion also states the defense "shall seek additional remedies which shall be detailed during the hearing on this motion, if appropriate."

The motion was filed on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Vallow is married to Chad Daybell, who is charged with two felony counts of concealment of evidence and two felony counts of conspiracy to conceal evidence, while Vallow is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit alteration, destruction or concealment of evidence, as well as misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.

The remains of Vallow's two children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan were unearthed on Daybell's property in June.