Man arrested in connection to fatal Stevens County shooting

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting death of a 37-year-old man on Monday night.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, they received a call about a shooting in the Waitta Lake area at 9:30 p.m.

Deputies arrived on scene and found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane and later died from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said 44-year-old Ryan Gilliard is in custody for second-degree murder. According to the Stevens County Jail roster, he was booked into the jail at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.