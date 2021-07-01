Man critically injured in Spokane Valley shooting

Spokane Valley deputies were called to an apartment complex on the 200 block of South Adams Road around 5:30 p.m. for reports of shots being fired.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash — One person is in critical condition following a shooting at a Spokane Valley apartment complex Wednesday night.

Spokane Valley deputies were called to an apartment complex on the 200 block of South Adams Road around 5:30 p.m. for reports of shots being fired in the area, according to a press release from Spokane County Sheriff’s Corporal Mark Gregory.

Callers said they could hear a man yelling for help and some reported hearing and seeing a dark-colored car leave the area, Gregory said.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found an injured man who was receiving assistance from other citizens, according to Gregory. Medical care was provided and he was transported to the hospital.

Major Crimes Detectives were called to the scene to investigate. Gregory said the initial information and evidence leads investigators to believe this shooting was not a random incident and may have stemmed from a dispute that escalated.

No information about a suspect has been released.