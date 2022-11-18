Man who paralyzed young Spokane mother gets 10 years in prison

Gregory Lynch faced charges in connection to four drive-by shootings, including assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who shot and permanently paralyzed a young Spokane mother in May 2022 entered a guilty plea Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the victim in the case.

Gregory Lynch faced charges in connection to four drive-by shootings, including assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. No one else was injured in the other three shootings.

Lynch told police he had purchased the gun on Tuesday, May 3, and did not have it the night before. According to court documents, Lynch said he disassembled the gun and threw it into the river.

20-year-old Daisy Brough was with her boyfriend's family at their home on May 2 when Lynch began shooting into the home on East Dalton Avenue.

A man at the house said someone named ‘Greg Lynch’ had sent a Facebook message two hours earlier, asking about his location. The man at the house told police he did not respond to the Facebook message.

According to court documents, just before the shooting, there was a knock at the door. The man said he was not expecting anyone and asked who was there. He said the other man outside asked if he was home.

The man outside then opened fire from outside the front door. Eighteen shell casings were found at the scene.

Brough provided KREM 2 News a copy of her victim impact statement she gave in court Thursday:

It’s been a whole 6 months since my life was flipped upside down and my ability to walk was taken from me. I’m fortunate enough to be here today rather than being killed 6 months ago.. by the grace of god I was not killed and no one else that night.

However, for the past 6 months I’ve been wheelchair bound while you get to wake up and comfortably swing your legs over your bedside and walk yourself out of bed all because of the absolute senseless choices you’ve made. I’ve paid the ultimate price. I don’t get to playfully kneel down to play with my daughter because you acted without any thought other than pure evil. I spent an entire month in a rehabilitation facility being taught how to live my life without the ability of moving my legs. Something that no one should ever have to endure. Through out that time. I lost time with my daughter, my family, my friends and even had to give up my career.

I want you to know not only have you altered my entire life for the worst. But you ruined what once was a safe home for my daughter, her siblings and the entire family.

Ever since that night not only have I struggled physically, I struggle mentally. How is it fair that a complete stranger gets to take such great things from me? I don’t get to continue on with my life as I independently once did before your disgusting acts of violence. Someone with as much hatred as you deserves to sit in prison and uncomfortably serve your time in a cold cell because you had no remorse shooting into a family’s home.

Imagine if this was your sister, or your mother? Would you even care? Because not only do I view you as a monster but the entire community of Spokane does. I hope you get a sentencing that breaks you inside, the same way I have to continue on with my life with half myself.

A GoFundMe was set up Brough following the shooting. As of Friday, it has raised over $23,000 to help with medical costs and with her now 11-month-old baby girl.

