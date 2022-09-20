Suspect in series of drive by shootings that left a young woman paralyzed makes first court appearance

Zachary D. Seeton appeared in court Tuesday after allegedly going on a drive-by shooting spree earlier this year.

SPOKANE, Wash — One of the men allegedly involved in a series of drive-by shootings earlier this year pleaded not guilty to multiple charges on Tuesday.

23-year-old Zachary D. Seeton was allegedly involved in a series of drive-by shootings that happened earlier this year in May. Seeton and two other suspects are accused of conducting several drive-by shootings. He was arrested in connection with the shootings on Sept. 7, 2022.

One of the victims was a young mother, who was shot multiple times through the door of her home. She was paralyzed from the waist down as a result of her injuries.

20-year-old Gregory Lynch was the first suspect arrested in this case. He pleaded not guilty to four counts of drive-by shooting, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. A judge kept his bond at $1 million earlier this year

Seeton and an unknown juvenile were both charged with two counts of drive-by shooting and one count of first-degree assault. Seeton pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment on Tuesday morning.

His trial is set to begin on Nov. 14, 2022.

