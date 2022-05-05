'Things can change so fast': 20-year-old mother paralyzed following shooting in North Spokane

A 20-year-old brand-new mom was paralyzed this week when police say a gunman opened fire through the front door of a home in North Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In an instant, her life was changed forever.

A 20-year-old brand-new mom was paralyzed this week when police say a gunman opened fire through the front door of a home in North Spokane, hitting the woman several times.

Tonight, the victim's sisters spoke exclusively with KREM 2.

The prognosis is tough. 20-year old Daisy Brough was with her boyfriend's family at their home when a gunman, identified by police as Gregory Lynch began shooting into the home on East Dalton avenue.

Daisy's sisters say that she was inside, on the other side of the door, when she was hit several times.

Her sisters raced to the hospital.

"When I got called and told, I didn't think it was real," one sister said.

"When she called me, I didn't even know what to think," another sister said. "I had to hear it a couple of times, like 'are you sure?'"

Daisy's sisters say Lynch was after somebody else. She was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. The bullets left the 20-year-old mom to a five-month-old baby paralyzed from the ribs down, just days before her first Mother's Day.

"She has a 95% chance that she'll never walk again," one sister said. "Miracles happen and you know we can work with her and hopefully prove the doctors wrong. But, there's a good chance she won't. She has to completely change her life...we have to make sure she is fully taken care of at all times."

Despite the challenges that lie ahead, the sisters says they're relieved the accused gunman has been caught and they hope he's held accountable to the fullest extent of the laws. And, they're thankful their sister survived and that her baby wasn't hurt.

"I'm thankful that my sister is here with me and it just shows that you can't take anything from granted and you don't realize until you have to realize," one sister said. "You never think it's going to happen to you or your family until it does. Things can change so fast."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Daisy to fund her recovery.