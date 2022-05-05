New details in Spokane shootings, including one that left woman paralyzed, per court documents

20-year-old Gregory Lynch faces charges in connection to four drive-by shootings this week, including one where a woman was shot multiple times.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man arrested in connection to several drive-by shootings in north Spokane this week made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon. 20-year-old Gregory Lynch faces charges in connection to four shootings, including one where a woman was shot multiple times.

Lynch is charged with four counts of a drive-by shooting, first-degree assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty. A judge kept his bond at $1 million.

Court documents reveal more details about the shootings, including another vehicle that may be involved.

The first shooting happened late Monday night at 10:36 p.m. near East Dalton Avenue and North Helena Street. Video surveillance from a home in the area showed a dark-colored SUV appearing to shoot at another SUV, according to court documents. Police recovered three shell casings at this location.

Less than an hour later, at 11:12 p.m., shots were fired on the 1900 block of West Knox Avenue. Video surveillance again captured a dark SUV firing shots. According to court documents, 18 shell casings were found in the street. One vehicle was hit by multiple bullets.

At 11:45 p.m. police responded to a third shooting on East Dalton Avenue, where a woman had been shot multiple times.

A man at the house said someone named ‘Greg Lynch’ had sent a Facebook message two hours earlier, asking about his location. The man at the house told police he did not respond to the Facebook message.

According to court documents, just before the shooting, there was a knock at the door. The man said he was not expecting anyone and asked who was there. He said the other man outside asked if he was home.

The man outside then opened fire from outside the front door. 18 shell casings were found at the scene.

A woman inside the house was shot multiple times. According to court documents she is reported to be paralyzed.

A GoFundMe campaign was established to support the woman. According to the verified GoFundMe page, bullets went through her lungs, her spine, and her temple.

She is now in stable condition according to the page but has had to undergo three surgeries, so far.

According to the GoFundMe campaign post, the money will go toward helping the woman's family pay for her expenses while she is at the hospital and the care of her five-month-old baby girl.

As of Thursday, the GoFundMe fundraiser page has raised more than $12,000.

On Tuesday night, police responded to another shooting in the area of East Liberty Avenue and North Madelia Street. Several callers reported two vehicles racing in the area. One woman reported her vehicle had been shot.

Two blocks away, at North Perry Street and East Dalton Avenue, a black SUV crashed. That SUV was registered to Lynch, according to court documents.

Police said the driver and passenger left the SUV and ran away from the scene. Police detained the passenger, who then told police that Lynch had been driving.

Police found Lynch at an apartment in the West Central neighborhood around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. SWAT and other resources were called in and worked more than three hours to get Lynch to surrender.

Police said they believe that Lynch fired more than 40 rounds at homes, cars, and neighborhoods in the past two days.

He has been booked into the Spokane County Jail. Police said he has three prior felony convictions for assault.

According to court documents, Lynch told police he had shot a gun just prior to crashing his SUV. He said he was firing at another SUV that was shooting at his vehicle. Court documents state, “it appeared that his vehicle had been shot.”

Lynch told police he had purchased the gun on Tuesday, May 3, and did not have it the night before. According to court documents, Lynch said he disassembled the gun and threw it into the river.

There were also at least two other shootings reported in that area that were not mentioned as part of the court documents. No one was hurt in either of those reported shootings and police did not recover evidence at those scenes.

Police also did not provide any details about any other potential suspects in the case.