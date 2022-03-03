Man arrested for kidnapping, sexual assault of woman he met online

Anyone who may have met, dated, or previously knew Antonio Lightner over the last year is asked to contact the Safe Streets Task Force.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Sexual Assault Unit (SAU) arrested a convicted felon who allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a woman in Spokane Valley in November 2021.

SCSO deputies responded to an apartment complex at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2021. Officers responded to the complex to contact a sexual assault victim.

The female victim told officers that she met the suspect, who identified himself to her as "T", online. She then told police that the two set-up a time to meet in Spokane Valley.

According to SCSO, "T", who was later identified as 36-year-old Antonio D. Lightner, picked up the victim in a silver Acura MDX and drove to a deserted parking lot in Spokane Valley.

The woman told SCSO that Lightner placed a stun gun near her head and said he would use the weapon if she resisted. He then proceeded to sexually assault her.

When another car pulled into the parking lot, the woman said Lightner drove to the Boulder Beach area and continued to assault her. Lightner then pulled the woman from the car and onto the ground before leaving the area.

The woman told officers that she ran into the roadway and flagged down a passing car.

SAU detectives and members of the Warrant Service Group located Lightner leaving his residence on Feb. 23, 2022. Officers conducted a traffic stop and ultimately took Lightner into custody.

SCSO did not say why there was a gap between when the crime was reported and when Lightner was arrested.

During the traffic stop, officers found that Lightner was in possession of a loaded handgun. Because he is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from legally possessing a firearm.

A search warrant for Lightner's residence was later obtained by investigators. During the search, they found "a sizable amount" of what was believed to be cocaine. A field test on Lightner showed a presumptive positive result for cocaine.

Lightner was booked into the Spokane County Jail on the following charges:

Second-degree rape

Second-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation

Indecent liberties-forcible

Second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm

He was booked into the Spokane County Jail, where he remains with his bond set at $100,000.