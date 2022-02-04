Hayden teen receives maximum sentence in attempted robbery case

Ashton J. Creech, 17, of Hayden, pleaded guilty in December to attempted robbery. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with four years fixed on Wednesday.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A teen who accepted a plea deal for his role in a drug deal gone bad received the maximum sentence, as reported by KREM 2 media partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Ashton J. Creech, 17, of Hayden, pleaded guilty in December to attempted robbery, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

In accordance with a pretrial settlement offer, Creech agreed to waive the juvenile court’s jurisdiction and be sentenced as an adult.

First District Judge John T. Mitchell sentenced Creech on Wednesday to 15 years in prison, with four years fixed and the remaining 11 years indeterminate, plus 229 days credit for time served.

That means Creech will be eligible for parole in about four years.

The charge stems from the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Gabriel R. Casper in May 2021.

Police responded May 31 to the area of 23rd Street and Coeur d’Alene Avenue, where a motorcyclist had discovered a man, later identified as Casper, on the road in a pool of blood.

Neighbors attempted to render aid before first responders arrived, but couldn’t find a pulse.

Casper was later pronounced dead at Kootenai Health.

Witnesses said they saw a red Jeep speeding away from the scene after gunshots rang out.

Creech identified himself to police as a friend of Casper’s, along with 18-year-old Coeur d’Alene resident Vadin K. Bartlett and a 17-year-old Hayden girl.

The three teens reportedly told police that Casper had planned to steal drugs from a Spokane dealer, 19-year-old Matthew J. Holmberg.

Prosecutors said Casper arranged to meet Holmberg and 23-year-old Liberty Lake resident Dennen T.G. Fitterer-Usher in Coeur d’Alene to purchase illegal pills laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid more powerful than morphine.

Creech and Bartlett agreed to help Casper steal the drugs, while the teen girl agreed to be the getaway driver, police said.

Bartlett and Casper were reportedly both armed with handguns when they got into the back of Holmberg’s vehicle, a red Jeep Wrangler.

Casper and Holmberg struggled over a duffle bag containing drugs, police said.

Fitterer-Usher, who was in the front passenger seat, allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired at the people in the back.

Casper and Bartlett reportedly told police they scrambled to get out of the Jeep and bolted.

Casper sustained gunshot wounds in his head, chest, arm and hand, according to court documents.

His body reportedly fell out of the Jeep as Holmberg fled the scene.

The day after the shooting, Fitterer-Usher contacted law enforcement and said he killed Casper in self-defense.

When interviewed by police, Fitterer-Usher said Holmberg asked him to accompany him to a drug deal in Coeur d’Alene on May 31.

He said Casper and another person got into the back of Holmberg’s Jeep and almost immediately pulled out handguns.

Fitterer-Usher said he drew his own gun and fired, shooting Casper in the head.

After that, Fitterer-Usher said, he and Holmberg drove to Smelterville to change their bloody clothes. They also attempted to clean the blood from the interior of the Jeep.

Holmberg and Fitterer-Usher are facing federal criminal charges in connection with the shooting.

A grand jury indicted both men in late July on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, as well as possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Creech and the other teens were taken into custody on June 14, after police obtained warrants for their arrests.

After pleading guilty to attempted robbery, Bartlett was sentenced last month to 12 years in prison, with five years fixed and seven years indeterminate.

First District Judge Lansing Haynes opted to retain jurisdiction in Bartlett’s case.

That means Bartlett will spend about six months in a prison treatment program, called a rider, before Haynes either places him on probation or sends him back to prison.