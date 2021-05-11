Coeur d'Alene police searching for gas station robbery suspect

Believing the man had a gun, the clerk at Exxon Jifi Stop reportedly gave him an undisclosed amount of cash.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Detectives with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department have asked for the public’s help to identify the suspect in a gas station robbery, as reported by KREM 2 news partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.

Police said a man entered the Exxon Jifi Stop at 2105 N. Fourth St. around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and demanded the clerk give him money from the cash register.

Believing the man had a gun, the clerk reportedly gave him an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is a brown-eyed man who appears to be in his mid-30s. He stands between 5-feet-6 and 5-feet-9 inches tall. He is possibly Hispanic, with an average build.

He was wearing a blue medical mask, blue jeans with a design on the back pocket, black shoes and a black hooded sweatshirt over a neon yellow shirt.

The man was last seen walking southbound toward Third Street and Homestead Avenue.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact the Coeur d’Alene Police Department at 208-769-2320 or email policetips@cdaid.org.

Refer to case #21C21030.

No further information is available at this time.