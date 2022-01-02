Fourth teen who escaped from Snoqualmie detention center arrested; 1 remains at large

Five teens are accused of assaulting Echo Glen Children's Center staff before escaping in a state-owned vehicle last week.

KENT, Wash. — Police on Tuesday arrested the fourth of five teens who escaped a Snoqualmie detention center in late January and found the car they stole during their getaway.

Two King County Sheriff's deputies arrested the teen in Kent around 4 p.m. One teen remains at large.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office also filed charges against four of the fie teens on Tuesday. Charges include escape in the first degree, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, robbery, assault and theft of a motor vehicle.

The Kent Police Department located the stolen 2018 Ford Fusion in a park. The department said Tuesday it was there for several days before it was discovered.

The five teens, who are between 14 and 17 years old, escaped Echo Glen Children’s Center, a medium/maximum security facility, on Jan. 26. The teens allegedly assaulted employees and acquired the keys to the state-own Fusion.

One of the teens, a 15-year-old who was adjudicated of first-degree murder in 2021, was arrested the following day in Kent. Two other detainees were arrested in Kirkland and Kent later that day.

Those three teens appeared in court Jan. 28, and a judge found probable cause for offenses, including escape in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment, robbery in the first degree and theft of a motor vehicle.

The teens were expected to remain in juvenile detention prior to a charging decision.