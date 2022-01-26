Spokane man wanted on several felony charges since April arrested near the US - Mexico border

Warren J. Pittman, 32, who was on the run since April 2021 was arrested in Texas on Jan. 21. on six felony charges.

TEXAS, USA — A suspect wanted on several felony charges since April 2021 was arrested by U.S. Marshals near the US-Mexico border.

After an investigation by the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force (SRSSTF), Warren J. Pittman,32, who was on the run since April 2021 for charges of first-degree rape, first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, criminal Impersonation, charges for taking a motor vehicle without permission, and malicious mischief was arrested last week.

According to a Spokane Valley Police Department press release, in April of 2021, deputies responded to a possible kidnapping at a North Spokane gas station. When deputies arrived at the scene, they located the victim and Pittman.

According to the police report, Pittman revealed to the victim he had a gun in his waistband, and he made the victim believe he was an undercover cop. He told the victim he would protect her as she was in danger because people were out to get her.

The victim later told deputies in a follow-up interview she quickly realized Pittman was not a cop and she feared for her life.

According to the police report, deputies located two reported stolen semi-automatic handguns after conducting a search in some bushes next to the Shangri La Motel.

Pittman was initially booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree kidnapping and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm with a bond at $10,000, which he posted and was released two days later.

After SRSSTF members continued the investigation, they re-contacted the victim who told investigators Pittman had sexually assaulted her.

SRSSTF investigators then located additional evidence to include Pittman’s car, which was seized pending a search warrant. Investigators contacted Pittman by making a phone call letting him know the car was ready to be picked up, but he answered he was out of the state and couldn’t pick it up, according to the report.

SRSSTF investigators then verified Pittman had crossed the U.S. border and had entered Mexico. After the investigation continued on the case, Sgt. Palmer, then an SRSSTF investigator, developed probable cause to charge Pittman with first-degree rape, first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree criminal Impersonation, taking a motor vehicle without permission and malicious mischief.

With the assistance of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Marshals Service located Pittman after issuing a national extradition warrant.