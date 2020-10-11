Five arrested in connection with death of Newport man

Kevin Belding, Matthew Raddatz-Freeman, Claude Merritt, Riley Hillestad and Sean Bellah have all been arrested in connection to Kevin Fox's death.

NEWPORT, Wash. — Five people have been arrested in connection to the death of a Newport man who went missing in mid-September.

Jason Fox, 19, was found dead in early October.

Kevin Belding, Matthew Raddatz-Freeman, Claude Merritt, Riley Hillestad and Sean Bellah have all been arrested in connection to his death.

According to a probable cause document, Fox’s body was found buried three to four feet underground with his hands tied behind his back in an isolated area on the south side of a property on 22 Yergens Road in Newport on Oct.4.

Documents say on Sept. 15, Fox sent a message to a person who lived with his aunt saying he would be at 22 Yergens “in case something happens to him” and he hadn’t spoken to any family members since. An emergency ping was conducted on his phone showing it at the Yergens address.

Two days later, documents said two law enforcement officers went to the location to see if Fox was there. They spoke with Hillestad, Raddatz-Freeman, Merritt and a woman who all lived at the location, documents said.

Court documents say they each gave a different account of when they had last seen Fox, ranging from two months prior to one week prior.

On Sept. 20, a deputy contacted Belding, who said it had been two to three weeks since he had seen Fox and he believed he might have gone to Montana, documents say.

Court documents said all four suspects later admitted to Fox being at the residence on Yergens on the morning of Sept. 15 just after midnight, and none of them could explain why they lied.

Merritt told police Raddatz-Freeman got into an argument with Fox and he intervened because he thought Raddatz-Freeman was going to assault Fox, documents say. Merritt said he and Belding followed Fox off the property after the incident and when they got onto Highway 20, they went different directions, documents say.

BREAKING NEWS TONIGHT:



Four men were arrested for the murder of Jason Fox, the Newport teenager found dead after being missing for three weeks. We sat down with the his parents to hear why this is not the end.



"I'll never be accepting of the empty chair at the table." pic.twitter.com/ewHvYUBTWW — Morgan Trau | KREM (@MorganTrau) November 10, 2020

Court documents said investigators determined Merritt’s statement was also a lie and Hillestad had made up the story.

On Sept. 22, court documents say the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Montana reported that they had found Jason’s vehicle just south of Libby, Montana. Phone records show Raddatz-Freeman’s phone in Libby, Montana the morning of Sept. 15, documents say. Raddatz-Freeman and Hillestad admitted to investigators that they towed Fox’s car to Montana in separate interview, documents say.

Court documents say social media records show Fox was concerned about Hillestad being at the home on Yergens. The last communication on Fox’s Facebook messenger was between him and Merritt at 12:18 a.m., coinciding with the emergency cell phone ping, documents say.

A woman who also lived at the home on Yergens said she saw Raddatz-Freeman unloading a skid steer off a trailer and he operated it for 20 to 30 minutes in the area where Fox’s body was found, documents say.

Law enforcement did follow up interviews with Hillestad, Raddatz-Freeman, Merritt and Belding on Nov. 7, documents say.

Court documents say Hillestad showed up to his interview wearing a ballistic vest, pepper spray, handcuffs, knives, an AR-15 and a handgun. He told investigators he saw Merritt hit Fox twice and he left the area because it “was not his fight,” documents say. Hillestad said Merritt, Raddatz-Freeman and Belding remained in the shop where the fight took place

Merritt told police that Raddatz-Freeman and Hillestad had hit and kicked Fox in the garage, and they he tried to stop it but Hillestad had threatened them with a gun, according to documents. He then claimed that Hillestad took Fox outside and returned later, saying Fox was dead, documents say.

In an interview with police, Raddattz-Freeman said Hillestad and Merritt had beaten up Fox while he was seated in a chair, and that Belding sat in a chair and wasn’t involved, documents say. Raddattz-Freeman also told police that he saw Merritt walk Fox out of the garage with his hands tied behind his back, after which he saw Fox in the back of a utility vehicle driven by Merritt, documents say.